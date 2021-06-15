Current refinance rates on June 15, 2021: Rates mixed

Education Images/Getty

30-year fixed refinance rates

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.12% 3.12% N/C 15-year fixed refi 2.38% 2.40% -0.02 10-year fixed refi 2.38% 2.38% N/C

Several benchmark mortgage refinance rates stayed the same today. We saw 15-year fixed refinance rates recede, while national rate averages for 30-year fixed refinances were flat. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances stayed the same. Although refinance rates fluctuate , they have been lower than they've been in years. For those looking to get a good rate, now is an ideal time to refinance a home. Before refinancing, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.12%, unmoved compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.38%, a decrease of 2 basis point compared to one week ago. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. However, you’ll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.38%, unmoved compared to one week ago. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the US:

Rates as of June 15, 2021.

How to shop for refinance rates

Is now a good time to refinance?

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.To get the best interest rates, you’ll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.It’s also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards.Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.