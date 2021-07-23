Current refinance rates on July 23, 2021: Rates slide

Jim Lane/Getty

30-year fixed refinance rates

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 2.99% 3.10% -0.11 15-year fixed refi 2.30% 2.42% -0.12 10-year fixed refi 2.31% 2.44% -0.13

Numerous benchmark refinance rates receded today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decrease. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also decreased. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been historically low. If you plan to refinance your house, now might be an optimal time to lock in a good rate. Before getting a refinance, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the best one for you.The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.99%, a decrease of 11 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.30%, a decrease of 12 basis point from what we saw the previous week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. However, you’ll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.31%, a decrease of 13 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you’ll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

Rates as of July 23, 2021.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When to consider a mortgage refinance

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.It’s also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that’s not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards.Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.