Current refinance rates on Jan. 21, 2022: Rates steadily move higher

Various mortgage refinance rates went up again today, making some homeowners wonder if it's still a good time to refinance. There were increases in the average rates for 10-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances, and rates are expected to rise throughout 2022. If you're in the market for a refi, make sure to first think about your goals and circumstances, and always compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your personal needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 3.65%, an increase of 14 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.98%, an increase of 17 basis points from what we saw the previous week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.99%, an increase of 16 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We started 2022 with low refinance rates, but there's been an uptick recently due to two major factors: inflation and economic growth. That said, rates can always rise and fall for many reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up this year, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to reduce its bond purchases.

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the country:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.65% 3.51% +0.14 15-year fixed refi 2.98% 2.81% +0.17 10-year fixed refi 2.99% 2.83% +0.16

Rates as of Jan. 21, 2022.

How to find the best refinance rate

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter with who they approve for a loan. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.



One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.