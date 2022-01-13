Current refinance rates on Jan. 13, 2022: Rates tick higher

Jeff Greenberg/Getty

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.50% 3.35% +0.15 15-year fixed refi 2.80% 2.58% +0.22 10-year fixed refi 2.82% 2.59% +0.23

A number of closely followed mortgage refinance rates made gains today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also made gains. Although refinance rates are dynamic, they have been quite low recently. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for homeowners to secure a good refinance rate. Before you refinance, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the best one for you.For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.50%, an increase of 15 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 15-year or 10-year refinance, and you’ll pay off your loan at a slower rate.For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.80%, an increase of 22 basis points compared to one week ago. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.82%, an increase of 23 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you’ll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders nationwide:

How to shop for refinance rates

When should I refinance?

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.It’s also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Also be sure to compare offer from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.