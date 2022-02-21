Current Refinance Rates on Feb. 21, 2022: Rates Move Higher

Deborah Jaffe/Getty

A number of closely followed mortgage refinance rates went up again today, making some homeowners wonder if it's still a good time to refinance. There were increases in the average rates for 10-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances, and rates are expected to rise throughout 2022. If you're in the market for a refi, make sure to first think about your goals and circumstances, and always compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your personal needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 4.17%, an increase of 14 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. If you're having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.39%, an increase of 4 basis points from what we saw the previous week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.39%, an increase of 14 basis points from what we saw the previous week. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

We started 2022 with low refinance rates, but there's been an uptick recently due to two major factors: inflation and economic growth. That said, rates can always rise and fall for many reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up this year, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates.

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the country:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 4.17% 4.03% +0.14 15-year fixed refi 3.39% 3.35% +0.04 10-year fixed refi 3.39% 3.25% +0.14

Rates as of Feb. 21, 2022.

How to find the best refinance rate

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



To get the best interest rates, you'll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter with who they approve for a loan. This means that if you don't have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Also be sure to compare offers from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.



Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.