Current refinance rates on Aug. 24, 2021: Rates inch higher

Several key refinance rates saw increases today. Average rates for the 10-year, 15-year and 30-year fixed refinances all rose. While refinance rates are always fluctuating, they are now lower than they have been in years. Because of this, now could be an ideal time for homeowners to get a good, low refinance rate. Before refinancing, be sure to consider your personal needs and financial goals, and shop around with different lenders to find the best home loan for you.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 3.03%, an increase of 1 basis point compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. If you're currently having difficulties making your monthly payments, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15- or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.33%, an increase of 5 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.35%, an increase of 4 basis points compared to one week ago. Compared to a 30- or 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate (though currently the average is slightly higher than the 15-year rate), but a higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders nationwide:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.03% 3.02% +0.01 15-year fixed refi 2.33% 2.28% +0.05 10-year fixed refi 2.35% 2.31% +0.04

Rates as of Aug. 24, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.



Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.



It's also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly and managing your finances carefully. Also be sure to compare offers from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

When should I refinance?

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current one. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.



Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance, such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards. If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.