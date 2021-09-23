Current mortgage rates for Sep. 23, 2021: Rates trend higher

A variety of important mortgage rates saw growth today. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages made gains. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, climbed higher. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to finance a home, now might be a great time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.03%, which is an increase of 1 basis point compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.30%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.05%, an addition of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.03%
|3.02%
|+0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|2.30%
|2.31%
|-0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.79%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.00%
|2.99%
|+0.01
Updated on Sep. 23, 2021.