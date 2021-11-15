Today's mortgage rates decline. What that means if you're in the market for a home loan

Deborah Jaffe/Getty

Key mortgage rates declined today, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.14%, which is a decline of 5 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.13%, a downtick of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.14% 3.19% -0.05 15-year fixed 2.44% 2.46% -0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.76% 2.80% -0.04 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.13% 3.16% -0.03

Rates as of Nov. 15, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Apart from the interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your home. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the right fit for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate.

One factor to consider when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on living in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as a rule of thumb; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and think about what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.