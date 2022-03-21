Current Mortgage Rates for Mar. 21, 2022: Rates Move Higher

A few major mortgage rates saw growth today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both trended upward. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also lifted.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.55%, which is a growth of 22 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.78%, which is an increase of 22 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.58%, an increase of 23 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWhile 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, there has been an increase recently, and rates are expected to continue increasing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by different economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Federal Reserve, which raised rates in March for the first time since 2018 in response to record-high inflation. The Fed anticipates raising interest rates six more times this year. However, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’ve seen some fluctuations in mortgage rates, as global instability generally causes interest rates to drop. While you can expect rates to go up and down for these reasons, in general, if you’re looking to buy a house in 2022, you should be prepared for interest rates to keep rising. We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|4.55%
|4.33%
|+0.22
|15-year fixed rate
|3.78%
|3.56%
|+0.22
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.14%
|2.93%
|+0.21
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|4.53%
|4.33%
|+0.20
Rates accurate as of Mar. 21, 2022.