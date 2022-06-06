Current Mortgage Rates for June 6, 2022: Rates Go Up

A couple of principal mortgage rates are now higher today: 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage ticked up just slightly.

Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. Rates are now closer to 2018 levels than the historic lows seen during the height of the pandemic. Interest rates are dynamic -- they rise and fall on a daily basis depending on economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 5.45%, which is a growth of 21 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.66%, which is an increase of 11 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.91%, a rise of 1 basis point from the same time last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

Though 2022 began with low mortgage rates, there has been an uptick in recent months, and rates will likely continue going up throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by multiple economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Fed, which raised rates by half a percentage point in May 2022, the highest increase in 22 years, in response to record-high inflation. This was the second rate increase by the Fed and several more are expected throughout the year. So, if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, expect mortgage rates to keep increasing.

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 5.45% 5.24% +0.21 15-year fixed 4.66% 4.55% +0.11 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.45% 5.20% +0.25 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.42% 5.22% +0.20

Rates as of June 6, 2022.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When shopping around for home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current finances. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's best for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to stay in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on living in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a rule of thumb; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and know your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.