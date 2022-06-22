Current Mortgage Rates for June 22, 2022: Rates Move Up

A variety of significant mortgage rates saw an increase today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both increased. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also increased.

Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to keep climbing throughout 2022. Of course, interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- as they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. At the moment, two of those factors -- inflation and the federal funds rate -- are particularly influential. The Federal Reserve has already increased interest rates three times this year and has signaled its intention to hike rates again to contain inflation. That will almost certainly translate into higher mortgage rates and, for prospective borrowers, steeper monthly mortgage payments. As such, homebuyers may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner than later. It's always a good idea to interview multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 6.04%, which is an increase of 7 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.30%, which is an increase of 15 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.20%, an increase of 18 basis points from the same time last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been climbing steadily since then. The reason: The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points just this month -- the highest rate increase since 1994 -- in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. And the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates over the course of this year. So, if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, expect mortgage rates to increase as the year goes on.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 6.04% 5.97% +0.07 15-year fixed 5.30% 5.15% +0.15 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.97% 5.96% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.00% 5.99% +0.01

Rates as of June 22, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, meet with your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to take into account your current financial situation and your goals when looking for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Beyond the mortgage interest rate, additional costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your home. You should speak with several different lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to stay in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in a home for quite some time. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your house for a couple years. The best loan term all depends on your personal situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.