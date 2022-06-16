Current Mortgage Rates for June 16, 2022: Rates Continue to Climb

Some closely followed mortgage rates crept higher today. There was significant growth in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages and 15-year mortgages. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages.

Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to keep climbing throughout 2022. In general, interest rates are dynamic -- they rise and fall on a daily basis depending on economic factors, including inflation and the federal funds rate, which the Federal Reserve has already increased three times this year. Because the Fed plans to keep hiking interest rates in order to contain inflation, prospective homebuyers will likely be able to lock in a lower rate now rather than later this year. Interviewing multiple lenders to compare rates and fees will help you find the best option for your financial situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 5.91%, which is a growth of 37 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.11%, which is an increase of 36 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.02%, an uptick of 11 basis points from the same time last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

While 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, rates have been increasing over recent months, shattering the historic lows from the start of the pandemic. Rates are rising in response to record-high inflation and recent action by the Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates 0.75 percentage points this month -- the highest rate increase since 1994. The Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates over the course of this year, so if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, expect mortgage rates to keep going higher.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 5.91% 5.54% +0.37 15-year fixed rate 5.11% 4.75% +0.36 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.88% 5.53% +0.35 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.89% 5.53% +0.36

Updated on June 16, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should talk to a variety of lenders -- including local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important factor to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate.

One thing to consider when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your home. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term all depends on your own situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.