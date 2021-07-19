Current mortgage rates for July 19, 2021: Rates fall

Anatoliy Cherkasov/Getty

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.03% 3.06% -0.03 15-year fixed rate 2.38% 2.42% -0.04 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.81% 2.80% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.10% 3.10% N/C

A handful of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both trended lower. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also moved down. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are quite low right now. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a home. Before you purchase a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for different lenders to find the best one for you.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.03%, which is a decline of 3 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.04%, a slide of 8 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

What’s the best loan term?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. When researching home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current finances. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. Be sure to speak with several different lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.One important factor to take into consideration when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and understand what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.