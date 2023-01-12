Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 12, 2023: Rates Trailed Off

Some closely followed mortgage rates fell today compared to one week ago. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages didn't change.

Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, had an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

The outlook for 2023 remains uncertain. Though higher rates are likely here to stay, the biggest increases may be behind us. That noted, trying to time the market is tricky. If inflation persists, more interest rate hikes could follow. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate now instead of waiting; after all, you can always refinance later on. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 6.46%, which is a decline of 6 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.85%, which is a decrease of 21 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 5.50%, the same rate from the same time last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market mean your interest rate could be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022 but rose steadily throughout the year. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates in 2023, and that those increases may drive mortgage rates even higher.

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 6.46% 6.52% -0.06 15-year fixed rate 5.85% 6.06% -0.21 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.44% 6.47% -0.03 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.50% 6.61% -0.11

Updated on Jan. 12, 2023.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to consider your current financial situation and your goals when looking for a mortgage.

Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's the best fit for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to live in your home. For those who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However, you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your house for a couple of years. The best loan term is entirely dependent on an individual's situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.