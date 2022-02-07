Current mortgage rates for Feb. 7, 2022: Rates trend higher

A variety of major mortgage rates boasted increases today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both climbed higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are quite low right now. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an ideal time to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.95%, which is an increase of 21 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.31%, which is an increase of 14 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.97%, an increase of 23 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.95%
|3.74%
|+0.21
|15-year fixed rate
|3.31%
|3.17%
|+0.14
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.85%
|2.82%
|+0.03
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.99%
|3.72%
|+0.27
Rates accurate as of Feb. 7, 2022.