Current mortgage rates for Dec. 17, 2021: Major rates mixed

Mortgage rates followed a split path today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates dwindled, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates were stable. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages were reduced. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with various lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.25%, which is the same compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.52%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.24%, a downtick of 1 basis point from the same time last week. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.25%
|3.25%
|N/C
|15-year fixed rate
|2.52%
|2.53%
|-0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.74%
|2.75%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.21%
|3.24%
|-0.03
Updated on Dec. 17, 2021.