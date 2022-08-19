Mortgage Rates for Aug. 19, 2022: Some Rates Go Up, Others Remain Steady

Some important mortgage rates crept upward today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates saw growth. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, increased.

Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation continues to climb or begins to retreat. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. Right now, they're particularly sensitive to inflation and the prospect of a US recession. With so much uncertainty in the market, if you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation rises and rates climb, this could translate to higher interest rates and steeper monthly mortgage payments. For this reason, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 5.66%, which is an increase of 12 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.91%, which is the same rate from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.29%, an uptick of 9 basis points from seven days ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. If not, changes in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been climbing somewhat steadily since then. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of four times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house in 2022, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates, and mortgage rates could increase as the year goes on. Whether rates follow their upward projection or begin to level out hinges on if inflation actually slows.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 5.66% 5.54% +0.12 15-year fixed rate 4.91% 4.91% N/C 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.67% 5.53% +0.14 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.63% 5.52% +0.11

Updated on Aug. 19, 2022.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and overall financial situation. Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Beyond the mortgage rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's the right fit for you.

What's the best loan term?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are the same for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider the length of time you plan to stay in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on living in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and understand what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.