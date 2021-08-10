Current mortgage rates for Aug. 10, 2021: Rates go up

Jay Solmonson/Getty

Average mortgage interest rates Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.04% 2.96% +0.08 15-year fixed 2.34% 2.26% +0.08 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.80% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.04% 2.94% +0.10

A few important mortgage rates climbed today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both were driven higher. We also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are at a historic low. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an excellent time to get a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.04%, which is a growth of 8 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.34%, which is an increase of 8 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, an addition of 10 basis points from seven days ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. If not, changes in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Rates as of Aug. 10, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. When looking into home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current finances. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's right for you.When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One factor to take into consideration when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't have plans to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and think about your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.