Current mortgage rates for Aug. 10, 2021: Rates go up

A few important mortgage rates climbed today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both were driven higher. We also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are at a historic low. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an excellent time to get a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.04%, which is a growth of 8 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.34%, which is an increase of 8 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, an addition of 10 basis points from seven days ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. If not, changes in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.04%
|2.96%
|+0.08
|15-year fixed
|2.34%
|2.26%
|+0.08
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.04%
|2.94%
|+0.10
Rates as of Aug. 10, 2021.