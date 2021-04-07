Current mortgage rates for April 7, 2021: Rates move upward

A variety of notable mortgage rates boasted increases today. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages crept higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, increased. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are lower than they've been in years. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is a good time to buy a home. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.26%, which is an increase of 1 basis point from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is the same rate from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.28%, an uptick of 2 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.26%
|3.25%
|+0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|2.50%
|2.50%
|N/C
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.08%
|3.08%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.34%
|3.32%
|+0.02
Rates accurate as of April 7, 2021.