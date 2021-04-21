Current mortgage rates for April 21, 2021: Rates ease

A couple of important mortgage rates sank today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both trended lower. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also fell. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a home. Before you buy a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for various lenders to find the best one for you.
Compare nationwide home loan rates from various lenders
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.11%, which is a decline of 7 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.12%, a fall of 7 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.11%
|3.18%
|-0.07
|15-year fixed rate
|2.43%
|2.44%
|-0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.20%
|3.09%
|+0.11
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.17%
|3.25%
|-0.08
Updated on April 21, 2021.