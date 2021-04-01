Current mortgage rates for April 1, 2021: Rates go up

A few major mortgage rates inched up today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both drifted higher. We also saw an upswing in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.27%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.51%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate MortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.29%, an addition of 4 basis points from the same time last week. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. If not, changes in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage Rate TrendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.27%
|3.23%
|+0.04
|15-year fixed
|2.51%
|2.47%
|+0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.08%
|3.14%
|-0.06
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.34%
|3.31%
|+0.03
Rates as of April 1, 2021.
