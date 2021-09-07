Current mortgage rate for Sep. 7, 2021: Major rates varied

Deborah Jaffe/Getty

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.03% 3.03% N/C 15-year fixed rate 2.33% 2.35% -0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.80% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.00% 3.00% N/C

Mortgage rates had no specific trajectory today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates declined, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates didn't move. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages were raised. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with various lenders to find the right one for you.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.03%, which is the same as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.33%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.05%, an addition of 1 basis point from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Rates accurate as of Sep. 7, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What is a good loan term?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and overall financial situation. Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Apart from the mortgage rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your house. Be sure to talk to multiple lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about the length of time you plan to live in your house. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your home for a few years. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and understand what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.