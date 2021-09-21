Current mortgage rate for Sept. 21, 2021: Rates move higher

Mark Elias/Getty Images

A handful of principal mortgage rates grew today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also rose. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. If you plan to buy a home, now might be an excellent time to get a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from different lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.05%, which is a growth of 3 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer time frame -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.34%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.06%, a climb of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate might be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.05% 3.02% +0.03 15-year fixed rate 2.34% 2.31% +0.03 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.79% 2.78% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.03% 2.99% +0.04

Rates accurate as of Sept. 21, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to take into account your current finances and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's the right fit for you.

What is a good loan term?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate.

One thing to consider when deciding between a fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. However, you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and think about what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.