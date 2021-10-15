Current mortgage rate for Oct. 15, 2021: Rates go up

A few notable mortgage rates inched upward today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are lower than they've been in years. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.20%, which is an increase of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.21%, an uptick of 6 basis points from the same time last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.20%
|3.15%
|+0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.43%
|2.41%
|+0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.79%
|+0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.17%
|3.13%
|+0.04
Updated on Oct. 15, 2021.