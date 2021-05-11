Current mortgage rate for May 11, 2021: Rates retreat

A number of closely followed mortgage rates moved down today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both trended lower. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also were down. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for different lenders to find the right one for you.
Here are mortgage rates for different styles of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.05%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, a decrease of 4 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.05%
|3.09%
|-0.04
|15-year fixed
|2.35%
|2.38%
|-0.03
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.15%
|3.26%
|-0.11
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.09%
|3.14%
|-0.05
Rates as of May 11, 2021.