Current mortgage rate for Jan. 28, 2022: Rates increased

A number of principal mortgage rates rose today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also notched higher. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an excellent time to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.78%, which is a growth of 11 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.18%, which is an increase of 16 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.78%, an uptick of 10 basis points from seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. If not, changes in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.78%
|3.67%
|+0.11
|15-year fixed rate
|3.18%
|3.02%
|+0.16
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.82%
|2.78%
|+0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.75%
|3.65%
|+0.10
Rates accurate as of Jan. 28, 2022.