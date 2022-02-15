Current mortgage rate for Feb. 15, 2022: Rates climb

Tim Graham/Getty Images

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 4.20% 3.93% +0.27 15-year fixed rate 3.51% 3.28% +0.23 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.87% 2.85% +0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 4.22% 3.99% +0.23

A variety of major mortgage rates saw an increase today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an optimal time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for different lenders to find the right one for you.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.20%, which is a growth of 27 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.51%, which is an increase of 23 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.24%, an increase of 29 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM may make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Updated on Feb. 15, 2022.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to consider your current financial situation and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. Things that affect what mortgage interest rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Beyond the interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's best for you.When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate.

One factor to think about when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't have plans to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your specific situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.