Current mortgage rate for Feb. 15, 2022: Rates climb

A variety of major mortgage rates saw an increase today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an optimal time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for different lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.20%, which is a growth of 27 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.51%, which is an increase of 23 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.24%, an increase of 29 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM may make sense for you. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|4.20%
|3.93%
|+0.27
|15-year fixed rate
|3.51%
|3.28%
|+0.23
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.87%
|2.85%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|4.22%
|3.99%
|+0.23
Updated on Feb. 15, 2022.