Current mortgage rates for Aug. 5, 2021: Rates drop

Today, several major mortgage rates dropped. The average interest rates for the 15- and 30- year fixed mortgages both decreased, while the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates always fluctuate, but rates are currently at all time lows. If you're looking to lock in a low fixed-rate, now might be an opportune time to secure a home loan. As always, be sure to review your financial circumstances and compare different lenders before choosing a home loan.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 2.96%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.26%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points from the same time last week. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off the mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 2.97%, a fall of 7 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance a house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 2.96% 3.02% -0.06 15-year fixed rate 2.26% 2.30% -0.04 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.79% 2.78% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 2.94% 3.00% -0.06

Rates accurate as of August 5, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to think about your current finances and goals when searching for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a low interest rate. Besides the interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your home. Make sure you talk to several different lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.

What is a good loan term?

One important factor to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to live in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a general rule: It all depends on your goals and current financial situation. It's important to do your research and think about your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.