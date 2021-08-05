Current mortgage rate for August 5, 2021: Rates decline

A variety of important mortgage rates dropped off today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages fell down. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also tapered off. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a house, now might be a great time to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 2.96%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.26%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 2.97%, a fall of 7 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|2.96%
|3.02%
|-0.06
|15-year fixed rate
|2.26%
|2.30%
|-0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.78%
|+0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|2.94%
|3.00%
|-0.06
Rates accurate as of August 5, 2021.