Current mortgage rate for August 5, 2021: Rates decline

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 2.96% 3.02% -0.06 15-year fixed rate 2.26% 2.30% -0.04 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.79% 2.78% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 2.94% 3.00% -0.06

A variety of important mortgage rates dropped off today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages fell down. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also tapered off. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. If you plan to buy a house, now might be a great time to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the best one for you.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 2.96%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.26%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 2.97%, a fall of 7 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Rates accurate as of August 5, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to think aboutyour current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your home. Make sure you talk to several different lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.One important factor to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to live in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and think about your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.