Current mortgage rate for Aug. 6, 2021: Rates decline

A handful of closely followed mortgage rates fell today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were reduced. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. If you plan to finance a home, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different types of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 2.96%, which is a decline of 5 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.25%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 2.97%, a fall of 5 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|2.96%
|3.01%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.25%
|2.30%
|-0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.78%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|2.94%
|3.00%
|-0.06
Rates accurate as of Aug. 6, 2021.