Current mortgage rate for Aug. 6, 2021: Rates decline

Today's mortgage interest rates Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 2.96% 3.01% -0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.25% 2.30% -0.05 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.78% +0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 2.94% 3.00% -0.06

A handful of closely followed mortgage rates fell today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were reduced. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. If you plan to finance a home, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 2.96%, which is a decline of 5 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.25%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 2.97%, a fall of 5 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Rates accurate as of Aug. 6, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

What is a good loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to consider your current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Aside from the mortgage interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's best for you.When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider the length of time you plan to stay in your house. For those who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.