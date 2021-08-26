Current mortgage rate for Aug. 26, 2021: Rates climb

Joe Sohm/Getty

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.03% 3.02% +0.01 15-year fixed 2.33% 2.31% +0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.80% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.02% 3.00% +0.02

A couple of principal mortgage rates increased today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. We also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to buy a home, now might be a good time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for different lenders to find the right one for you.The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.03%, which is an increase of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.33%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.05%, an addition of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

How to find the best mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to consider your current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure you speak with several different lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One important factor to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your house. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term all is entirely dependent on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.