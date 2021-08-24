Current mortgage rate for Aug. 24, 2021: Rates remain unchanged

A couple of principal mortgage rates were stable today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates moved higher, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates didn't move. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages didn't change. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are quite low right now. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.05%, which is unchanged from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is an increase of 4 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, the same rate from the same time last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.05%
|3.05%
|N/C
|15-year fixed rate
|2.35%
|2.31%
|+0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.03%
|3.02%
|+0.01
Updated on Aug. 24, 2021.