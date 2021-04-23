Current mortgage rate for April 23, 2021: Major rates varied

Mortgage rates had no specific trajectory today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates didn't change. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an optimal time to buy a house. Before you purchase a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the best one for you.
Compare national mortgage rates from various lenders
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.07%, which is the same compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, an increase of 1 basis point compared to last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.07%
|3.07%
|N/C
|15-year fixed rate
|2.35%
|2.41%
|-0.06
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.24%
|3.19%
|+0.05
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.14%
|3.13%
|+0.01
Updated on April 23, 2021.