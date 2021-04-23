Current mortgage rate for April 23, 2021: Major rates varied

Getty

Current average mortgage interest rates Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.07% 3.07% N/C 15-year fixed rate 2.35% 2.41% -0.06 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.24% 3.19% +0.05 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.14% 3.13% +0.01

Mortgage rates had no specific trajectory today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates didn't change. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an optimal time to buy a house. Before you purchase a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the best one for you.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.07%, which is the same compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, an increase of 1 basis point compared to last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and overall financial situation. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that works best for you.When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate. When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration the length of time you plan to live in your house. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a few years. The “best” loan term all all depends on an individual's situation and goals, so make sure to consider what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.