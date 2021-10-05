Current mortgage interest rates on Oct. 5, 2021: Rates cool off

A few important mortgage rates receded today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages were slashed. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also fell. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.11%, which is a decline of 2 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.37%, which is a decrease of 3 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.12%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM could be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate could be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.11%
|3.13%
|-0.02
|15-year fixed rate
|2.37%
|2.40%
|-0.03
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.79%
|+0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.07%
|3.11%
|-0.04
Updated on Oct. 5, 2021.