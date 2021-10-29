Current mortgage interest rates on Oct. 29, 2021: Rates ease

Brittany Hosea-Small/Getty Images

A variety of key mortgage rates went down today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also receded. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a house, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.14%, which is a decline of 4 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer time frame -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.13%, a decrease of 5 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.14% 3.18% -0.04 15-year fixed rate 2.44% 2.46% -0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.76% 2.80% -0.04 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.13% 3.16% -0.03

Updated on Oct. 29, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate.

Beyond the mortgage interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. You should speak with multiple lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison-shop to find the best mortgage for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the market interest rate.

One factor to think about when choosing between a fixed- and an adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your home. For people who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you aren't planning to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term depends on your personal situation and goals, so be sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.