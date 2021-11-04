Current mortgage interest rates on Nov. 4, 2021: Rates decreased

A variety of important mortgage rates went down today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages were slashed. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also trended down. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with various lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.14%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.13%, a downtick of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.14%
|3.19%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.44%
|2.46%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.76%
|2.80%
|-0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.13%
|3.16%
|-0.03
Updated on Nov. 4, 2021.