Current mortgage interest rates on May 5, 2021: Rates decline

Current average mortgage interest rates Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.06% 3.11% -0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.34% 2.40% -0.06 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.25% 3.26% -0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.11% 3.16% -0.05

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates moved down today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also tapered off. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for multiple lenders to find the right one for you.The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.06%, which is a decline of 5 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.34%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, a fall of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM could be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and overall financial situation. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Besides the mortgage interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your house. Be sure to speak with several different lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (commonly five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate. One thing to consider when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your house. For those who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The “best” loan term all all depends on your personal situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.