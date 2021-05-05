Current mortgage interest rates on May 5, 2021: Rates decline

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates moved down today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also tapered off. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for multiple lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.06%, which is a decline of 5 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.34%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, a fall of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM could be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.06%
|3.11%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.34%
|2.40%
|-0.06
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.25%
|3.26%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.11%
|3.16%
|-0.05
Updated on May 5, 2021.