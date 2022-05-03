Current Mortgage Interest Rates on May 3, 2022: Rates Increase

A handful of important mortgage rates climbed up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were raised.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. Rates are now closer to 2018 levels than the historic lows seen during the height of the pandemic. Interest rates are dynamic -- they rise and fall on a daily basis depending on economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 5.45%, which is an increase of 3 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.65%, which is an increase of 1 basis point from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 5.43%, a climb of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate could be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.Although 2022 started with low mortgage rates, there has been an increase in recent months, and rates are expected to continue increasing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by various economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Federal Reserve, which raised rates in March for the first time since 2018 in response to record-high inflation. The Fed anticipates raising interest rates six more times this year, so if you’re looking to buy a house in 2022, you should be prepared for interest rates to keep moving up.

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 5.45% 5.42% +0.03 15-year fixed rate 4.65% 4.64% +0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.71% 3.66% +0.05 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.39% 5.42% -0.03

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Rates accurate as of May. 3, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. Make sure to take into account your current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to talk to a variety of lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about the length of time you plan to stay in your home. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your house for a few years. The best loan term is entirely dependent on your own situation and goals, so be sure to consider what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.