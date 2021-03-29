Current mortgage interest rates on March 29, 2021: Rates ease

A variety of key mortgage rates receded today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a downswing. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also declined. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are lower than they've been in years. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is a great time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.22%, which is a decrease of 10 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.47%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate MortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.22%, a fall of 13 basis points from the same time last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage Rate TrendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.22%
|3.32%
|-0.10
|15-year fixed
|2.47%
|2.52%
|-0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.11%
|3.12%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.30%
|3.40%
|-0.10
Rates as of March 29, 2021.
