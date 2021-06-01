Current mortgage interest rates on June 1, 2021: Rates go up

Jim Lane/Getty

Current average mortgage interest rates Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.10% 3.09% +0.01 15-year fixed rate 2.38% 2.37% +0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.15% 3.14% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.14% 3.13% +0.01

A variety of significant mortgage rates inched upward today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. We also saw an upward trend in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are quite low right now. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to finance a home. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.10%, which is an increase of 1 basis point compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is an increase of 1 basis point from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.12%, an addition of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to think aboutyour current financial situation and your goals when looking for a mortgage. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's best for you.One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages.Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (typically five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.One thing to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a couple years.The best loan term all all depends on an individual's situation and goals, so be sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.