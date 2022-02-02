Current mortgage interest rates on Feb. 2, 2022: Rates increase

A few notable mortgage rates saw an increase today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both increased. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also inched up. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are lower than they've been in years. If you plan to finance a house, now might be an excellent time to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.77%, which is a growth of 9 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.15%, which is an increase of 12 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.75%, an uptick of 8 basis points from the same time last week. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.77%
|3.68%
|+0.09
|15-year fixed
|3.15%
|3.03%
|+0.12
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.84%
|2.80%
|+0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.76%
|3.68%
|+0.08
Rates as of Feb. 2, 2022.