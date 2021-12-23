Today's mortgage rates slide. Here's what that means for your home loan payments

John Greim/Getty

A few key mortgage rates dropped today, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a downward slide in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are still at a historic low. If you're looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is a great time to buy a home. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.19%, which is a decrease of 6 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.18%, a decrease of 6 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.19% 3.25% -0.06 15-year fixed rate 2.50% 2.52% -0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.74% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.21% -0.05

Rates accurate as of Dec. 23, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. When looking into home mortgage rates, take into account your goals and current financial situation. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that works best for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One thing to consider when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your home. If you plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your home for a couple years. The best loan term is entirely dependent on an individual's situation and goals, so make sure to consider what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.