Current mortgage interest rates on April 29, 2021: Rates move higher

A handful of principal mortgage rates crept higher today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is a good time to finance a house. Before you buy a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different styles of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.11%, which is an increase of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.40%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.12%, an increase of 5 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could make sense for you. If not, changes in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.11%
|3.08%
|+0.03
|15-year fixed rate
|2.40%
|2.38%
|+0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.26%
|3.24%
|+0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.16%
|3.14%
|+0.02
Rates accurate as of April 29, 2021.