30-Year Fixed Refinance Ticks Higher: Today’s Refinance Rates, June 13, 2024

Refinance rate news

When mortgage rates hit historic lows during the pandemic, there was a refinancing boom, as homeowners were able to nab lower interest rates. But with current average mortgage rates around 7%, getting a new home loan isn’t as financially viable.

Early in the year, hopes were high for a summer rate cut from the Fed. But over the past few months, a string of hot inflation and labor data has made it clear to investors that the Fed will take longer than expected to lower rates.

Higher mortgage rates make refinancing less attractive to homeowners, making them more likely to hold onto their existing mortgages.

Refinance rate forecast for 2024

“The odds are good that rates will end 2024 lower than they are now,” said Keith Gumbinger, vice president of mortgage site, HSH.com. But predicting exactly where mortgage rates will end up is difficult because it hinges on economic data we don’t yet have.

If inflation continues to improve and the Fed is able to cut rates, mortgage refinance rates could end the year between 6% and 6.5%.

But data showing higher inflation could cause investors to reconsider the likelihood of Fed rate cuts and send mortgage rates higher, according to Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow Home Loans.

If you’re considering a refinance, remember that you can’t time the economy: Interest rates fluctuate on an hourly, daily and weekly basis, and are influenced by an array of factors. Your best move is to keep an eye on day-to-day rate changes and have a game plan on how to capitalize on a big enough percentage drop, said Matt Graham of Mortgage News Daily.

What does it mean to refinance?

When you refinance your mortgage, you take out another home loan that pays off your initial mortgage. With a traditional refinance, your new home loan will have a different term and/or interest rate. With a cash-out refinance, you’ll tap into your equity with a new loan that’s bigger than your existing mortgage balance, allowing you to pocket the difference in cash.

Refinancing can be a great financial move if you score a low rate or can pay off your home loan in less time, but consider whether it’s the right choice for you. Reducing your interest rate by 1% or more is an incentive to refinance, allowing you to cut your monthly payment significantly.

How to select the right refinance type and term

The rates advertised online often require specific conditions for eligibility. Your personal interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your specific credit history, financial profile and application. Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 7.09%, an increase of 1 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance, but it will take you longer to pay off and typically cost you more in interest over the long term.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 6.55%, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to one week ago. Though a 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan, you’ll save more money over time because you’re paying off your loan quicker. Also, 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 6.37%, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to one week ago. A 10-year refinance typically has the lowest interest rate but the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest, but make sure you can afford the steeper monthly payment.

To get the best refinance rates, make your application as strong as possible by getting your finances in order, using credit responsibly and monitoring your credit regularly. And don’t forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Reasons you might refinance your home

Homeowners usually refinance to save money, but there are other reasons to do so. Here are the most common reasons homeowners refinance: