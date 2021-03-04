Mortgage rates on March 4, 2021: Rates push higher

John Greim/Getty

A variety of significant mortgage rates boasted increases today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both made gains. We also saw an inflation in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are at a historic low. If you plan to finance a house, now might be a good time to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances, then shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.18%, which is a growth of 4 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) 30-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is an increase of 2 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.20%, an addition of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.18% 3.14% +0.04 15-year fixed 2.50% 2.48% +0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.01% 2.96% +0.05 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.26% 3.16% +0.10

Average mortgage interest rates

Rates as of March 4, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to take into account your current financial situation and your goals. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only thing that affects the cost of your home -- be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure you talk to multiple lenders -- including local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (usually five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about the length of time you plan to live in your house. If you plan on staying long-term in your new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. There is no "best" loan term as a rule of thumb; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and know what you want when choosing a mortgage.