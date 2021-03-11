Mortgage rates for March 11, 2021: Rates climb

Getty

undefinedA few significant mortgage rates inched upward today. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw a decrease, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages made gains. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage inched up. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. If you plan to finance a house, now might be a good time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the best one for you.

Compare national home loan rates from various lenders

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.21%, which is a growth of 3 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.48%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.25%, an addition of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.21% 3.18% +0.03 15-year fixed 2.48% 2.50% -0.02 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.06% 3.01% +0.05 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.28% 3.26% +0.02

Average mortgage interest rates

Rates as of March 11, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's best for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.

One thing to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in your new home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. There is no "best" loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and know what you want when choosing a mortgage.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.