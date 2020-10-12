More than $1,200: This is how a second stimulus check could bring you a bigger payment now

Angela Lang/CNET

There's still a chance eligible Americans could see a second stimulus check this year, and while negotiations for a broad stimulus package continue, it's unclear whether the funding for direct payments will be approved before the Nov. 3 election -- and how much will be in the final deal.

Last week, President Donald Trump -- who's been treated with a powerful steroid for COVID-19 -- attempted to halt negotiations, then restart them in the same day. Now Trump says he supports a larger bill than both Democrats and Republicans both.

An injection of more stimulus money into the economy is considered crucial by both sides of the aisle to assist the country during a recession. The White House's latest $1.8 trillion proposal includes a new qualification that could actually bring your family more money than the first stimulus payment tallied up.

Below, we walk you through all the math -- and here's how your possible payment may vary if your financial circumstances have changed since the first round of payments. We regularly update this story.

Why a second payment may bring more (or less) than $1,200

If another stimulus bill passes and includes a second stimulus check, it's likely that $1,200 will remain the maximum for individuals, as it was in the last stimulus bill and two proposals. For most people, calculating the total amount requires them to know their adjusted gross income, or AGI, and other eligibility requirements.

And two new moves on dependents could bring in more money, too. One approach, which is advanced in two previous stimulus proposals, will let you claim a dependent of any age. On the other hand, the most recent White House proposal will keep the age restriction, but give you $1,000 per child rather than $500 apiece.

Here are some potential scenarios for how the two different approaches could play out for families. The $1,000 per child proposal could bring more money to families with young kids, even if the parents are relatively high earners. The other proposal, by design, could be more beneficial to families with adult dependents, such as a college student or grandparent. You can use our stimulus check calculator to get a more specific estimate for your particular situation.

Stimulus check calculations with dependents

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 Tax filing status Single Head of household Married Married 2018 or 2019 tax AGI $45,000 $60,000 $160,000 $190,000









ESTIMATED TOTAL WITH:







1 dependent under 17 ($1,000 total) $2,200 $2,200 $2,900 $1,400 3 dependents under 17 ($3,000 total) $4,200 $4,200 $4,900 $3,400 1 dependent of any age ($500 total) $1,700 $1,700 $2,400 $900 3 dependents of any age ($1,500 total) $2,700 $2,700 $3,400 $1,900

What do you need to do before the IRS sends you a second check?



The IRS will send your check automatically, if there's another stimulus payment and if you're eligible, but there may be some things you can do to help make sure you receive your money quickly.

Register for direct deposit to your bank account: Direct deposit will be the fastest way to get your money. The IRS already has a system in place to electronically transfer the funds into your checking account, if you already provided those details and registered for direct deposit for your first check or as part of filing your IRS tax return.

Look for the registration tool to reopen if another stimulus check is issued. If you don't have a bank account, read on for other ways to prepare.

If you moved, you need to let the post office know: If you don't have direct deposit, a physical check is the most likely way that you'll receive a stimulus check. The IRS will mail your check to your last known address, so If you've moved recently, you'll need to file a change of address with the US Postal Service.

Keep an eye on the mail: For the first stimulus payment, instead of a paper check, about 4 million people received a prepaid economic impact payment card in the mail. This is money you can spend like cash on a debit card. The cards came in plain, unmarked envelopes that were prone to being tossed by mistake. When and if the time comes, you can sign up for a free USPS service to track your mail all the way to your mailbox, so there are no surprises -- or disappointments.

Beware of scams: Stimulus check fraud is real, and it's still ongoing as millions of people continue to wait for their first checks. Fraudsters prey on people they consider vulnerable. Knowing common attacks can help you recognize and avoid them. There's no second stimulus check scheduled right now, but that won't stop a scammer from trying to take advantage.

If you're still waiting for your first stimulus check, follow these steps.

What did people spend the first round of stimulus checks on?



A recent survey looked at how Americans are using their stimulus checks. According to research from the National Bureau of Economic Research:

15% of recipients said they had spent or would spend most of their check.



of recipients said they had spent or would spend most of their check. 33% said they mostly saved.



said they mostly saved. 52% said they paid down debt.

In general, the report found that lower-income households were significantly more likely to spend their stimulus check, higher-income individuals were more likely to save it and those with mortgages or who were renters were much more likely to pay off debt.

According to the US Census Bureau, here's the breakout for households that spent their stimulus checks on items rather than keeping it as savings or paying down debt.

80% of those who spent their checks reported using it on food.

of those who spent their checks reported using it on food. 77.9% spent it on rent, mortgage and utilities.

spent it on rent, mortgage and utilities. 58.2% bought household supplies and personal care products.

bought household supplies and personal care products. 20.5% purchased clothing.

purchased clothing. 8.1% spent it on household goods -- such as TVs, electronics, furniture and appliances -- or recreational goods, including fitness equipment, toys and games.

