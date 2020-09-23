Missing $500 in stimulus money from the IRS? How to claim it by Sept. 30

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you still haven't claimed your missing $500 payment for your dependents, you only have one week left. The sum should have been part of the stimulus checks the IRS started sending in April. If you're not sure how much money you're owed, use our stimulus check calculator and your AGI for an estimate. If the size of the check you received seems smaller than it should, you may need to request a catch-up payment.

You have until Sept. 30 -- that's next week -- to use the IRS' Non-Filers tool to submit information on your dependents and correct any errors from the first time around. Here's an IRS phone number you can use to report a lost or missing payment if you still haven't received your stimulus check.

Second stimulus check negotiations are currently at a standstill, with many hoping that Republican and Democratic leaders can come to an agreement on the next coronavirus relief bill that both sides acknowledge Americans desperately need. Read on for what we know about claiming a $500 stimulus catch-up payment. This story is updated often.

I haven't received my $500 dependent stimulus check. How do I file with the IRS?

To file for your missing $500 stimulus money, visit the Free File Fillable Forms site, select Get Started and create an account if you haven't already. Then follow the posted instructions for filling out the form. You'll need to provide your full name, mailing and email address, date of birth, Social Security number, bank account number (if you have one), driver's license or state ID (if you have one), each qualifying child's Social Security number and the child's relationship to you.

When you're finished, you'll receive a confirmation email. Your information will then be sent to the IRS so they can work on getting a check sent out to you, assuming you're eligible.

When will I receive my $500 catch-up payment?

The IRS says it will begin issuing checks in October for those who meet the application deadline; you shouldn't need to do anything else. However, if you'd like more information, you'll be able to track the status of your IRS payment by visiting the IRS Get My Payment webpage. From there, you'll need to provide your Social Security number, date of birth, home address and ZIP code.

What if I forget to file by the Sept. 30 cutoff date?

If you miss the September deadline, you'll have to wait until 2021 to claim your stimulus payment on behalf of eligible dependents. However, the IRS indicates that you shouldn't use the tool yet if you still plan on filing a 2019 tax return (for instance, if you filed for an Oct. 15 extension), as it will slow down the process.

How do I know if I'm qualified for the first stimulus payment?

To be eligible, the filer must be a US citizen, a permanent resident or qualifying "resident alien." They must also have a valid Social Security number, can't be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer and must have an adjusted gross income -- that's your AGI -- under $146,500 (heads of household) or $198,000 (married couples filing jointly).

The CARES Act stipulates a $500 allowance per child dependent in addition to the $1,200 cap for single filers and up to $2,400 for couples filing jointly. (We've calculated how much money you might be able to get if rules about dependents change for a second stimulus check.)

Here's how the IRS defines a child dependent -- there may be specific details you'll want to explore if your child dependent is adopted, disabled (of any age) or a citizen of another country.

