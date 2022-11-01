Massachusetts Tax Rebates Started Going Out Today. Here's How Much You Could Get

On Nov. 1, Massachusetts started issuing one-time tax refunds to residents via checks and direct deposits. According to the state Department of Revenue, roughly 3 million taxpayers will receive a refund.

Some 500,000 are going out this week, according to the department, with a million more being distributed weekly through mid-December.

The payments come courtesy of Chapter 62F, a 1986 voter-approved statute. If total tax revenues exceed a predetermined cap tied to wage and salary growth, the Commonwealth is required to issue a credit to taxpayers, according to the Massachusetts state website.



The only other time the refund was ever triggered was in 1987.



Here's what Massachusetts residents need to know about the tax rebate, including who's eligible, how much it could be for and when it may go out.

How much is the Massachusetts tax rebate for?

According to the state Department of Revenue, the refund is for approximately 14% of an individual's 2021 Massachusetts income tax bill.



A website has been launched to help residents get an estimate of their refund. A call center is also available at 877-677-9727.

Who qualifies for the Massachusetts tax rebate?

Individuals who filed their 2021 state return on or before Oct. 17, 2022, should receive a tax credit this year, even if they didn't file an extension request.



If you have not yet filed your 2021 return, you are still eligible if you file by September 15, 2023. Your refund will come later, however.



Individuals with outstanding tax bills, child support payments or other debts may see their credit reduced or eliminated.

When will I get my rebate?

Direct deposits and physical checks started being distributed on Nov. 1 to taxpayers who filed by Oct. 17, 2022. Refunds will be sent out on a rolling basis through December 15, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance told The Boston Herald.



Refunds issued by direct deposit will be labeled MASTTAXRFD in your bank statement. Those sent via check will include information on Chapter 62F and why the recipient is eligible, according to the Department of Revenue website.

If you missed the Oct. 17 deadline but submit your state income tax return by Sept. 15, 2023, you should receive your rebate approximately one month after you file.