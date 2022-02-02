Tesla Full Self-Driving recall 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Lunar New Year 2022 Black History Month 2022 Streaming Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event Wordle: Everything to know
Featured Banking Credit Cards Cryptocurrency Insurance Investing Loans Mortgages Taxes

Marriage or Mortgage? Here's your answer

How do you choose between what's supposed to be the happiest day of your life and your future?

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi.

Netflix's series Marriage or Mortgage sets up what seems to be the ultimate dilemma: Should you spend your hard-earned savings on a wedding or on a home?

There are many components of this question to consider. Wants versus needs, the wedding industrial complex and even credit card debt. At the end of the day, there is a right answer, but it may be a difficult pill to swallow.