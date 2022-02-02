Marriage or Mortgage? Here's your answer

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi.
Netflix's series Marriage or Mortgage sets up what seems to be the ultimate dilemma: Should you spend your hard-earned savings on a wedding or on a home?
There are many components of this question to consider. Wants versus needs, the wedding industrial complex and even credit card debt. At the end of the day, there is a right answer, but it may be a difficult pill to swallow.